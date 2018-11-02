SCREAM! | Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are bringing us Bad Boys 3!
On Thursday night we were just here minding our own business when Martin Lawrence and Will Smith shook us out of our sleep with the announcement of the decade! Bad Boys III (three) is happening and the whole world is excited AF!
'Bad boys‚ bad boys what you gonna do? What you gonna do when they come for you!'
*starts singing*
It's been 15 years since Bad Boys II hit theatres and a whole 23 years since the original film was released.
And promises of a third installment of the film have been made on several occasions over the last 15 years but sadly the film didn't see the light of day.
No matter how much time has passed the possibility of seeing detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in action still makes us all giddy!
So imagine us logging onto social media on Thursday night to find this video...Nothing could have stopped the excitement and buzz on the streets.
The joy was too much!
Bad Boys 3 coming soon...feel old yet?#BadBoysForLife pic.twitter.com/GgoncONz8I— J.Solo (@JJustITA) November 2, 2018
ending night off with 3 of these bad boys imma sleep nice asf pic.twitter.com/4jKbTxVLTD— Terry 🤙🏻 (@ImThraso) November 2, 2018
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence coming outta no where with their Bad Boys 3 announcement 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ghQLcEL4jb— Erika Fernandez (@CurlsAndSports) November 1, 2018
If I find out that Marcus or Mike Lowery dies in the movie, I'm not watching it.#BadBoys3 pic.twitter.com/ZgfKJiMIWC— Welile 'Wellington' G (@WelsWG) November 2, 2018
😭😭😭 I’ve been waiting for this pic.twitter.com/R1eJ6Z3KLE— Torren_Rose1 (@Just_Torren) November 1, 2018
Martin Lawrence confirms that he and Will Smith are officially back for #BadBoys3 pic.twitter.com/koeKztyCxR— Geek Vibes Nation🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) November 1, 2018
