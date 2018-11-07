Generations viewers were shattered when Fana‚ played by Duma Mnqobi‚ died in the SABC 1 soapie. But then they found out that he planned to pursue a career in music‚ which meant that they would still see their fave.

However‚ upon hearing and seeing the first music video by the actor‚ they have taken to social media to plead Generations to please resurrect his character... or something.

Duma joined Generations: The Legacy in 2016 when his onscreen father‚ Jack Mabaso (played by Vusi Kunene)‚ was reintroduced. The 34-year-old's character was killed after he got caught in the middle of his father's criminal world.