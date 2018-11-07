WATCH | Mzansi feels that Duma Mnqobi's music ain't gonna fly
Generations viewers were shattered when Fana‚ played by Duma Mnqobi‚ died in the SABC 1 soapie. But then they found out that he planned to pursue a career in music‚ which meant that they would still see their fave.
However‚ upon hearing and seeing the first music video by the actor‚ they have taken to social media to plead Generations to please resurrect his character... or something.
Duma joined Generations: The Legacy in 2016 when his onscreen father‚ Jack Mabaso (played by Vusi Kunene)‚ was reintroduced. The 34-year-old's character was killed after he got caught in the middle of his father's criminal world.
We couldn't hold back our tears when Jack said goodbye to Fana.😭 Watch last night's emotional episode here: https://t.co/XP6abjpUcf pic.twitter.com/ZrKjmS0EYW— #GenerationsTheLegacy (@Gen_legacy) October 31, 2018
Not only does it look like most of Mzansi is confused about the kind of music Fana is singing‚ they seem to be worried that he made music while still stuck in character which in turn means he's making "ghost music."
Get it? Because he died in Generations.
Anyway‚ the people don't think Duma should quit acting for singing and they said as much across different social media platforms.
So he left #GenerationsTheLegacy for this? What a joke 😢 https://t.co/KOOPTT6st4— kgabo Shilabjwe 👑 (@kgabo_shilabjwe) November 6, 2018
But Really now, I mean.. Can we be taken serious, what is this?? #GenerationstheLegacy That snow is pure savagery!! pic.twitter.com/5Ninz5EaoY— Skobo (@Sgidi_Sompisi) November 5, 2018
However‚ Duma is certain music is his thing. So he took to Instagram to let them "haters" know that he will only come back to read their comments next year‚ because‚ for now‚ he's too busy pushing his song Imali
"Let's keep it going. I'll read all the comments in two months. Let's keep talking about Imali!" he said.
Well this is a bit awkies....
