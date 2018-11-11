WATCH | Sophie Ndaba: 'I'm not dead, a zombie or in ICU'

After going through the most over the past few weeks, Sophie Ndaba has decided to share a video on Instagram to squash death rumours once and for all.

Two weeks ago Sophie found herself on the Twitter trends list after it was rumoured that she had died. A few weeks before that Sophie was body-shamed for her weight loss.

Sophie, whose hair and face beat is on fleek in the video made it clear that she's definitely not sick or dead.

"Living with Diabetes is not a death sentence. I'm living a fabulous life," she said.

Watch the rest of the video here: