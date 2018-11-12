OR Tambo festival a platform for local talent

The town of Mthatha came to a standstill at the weekend as celebrations for the second annual OR Tambo Cultural Festival started on Friday evening. National comedians Ntosh Madlingozi and crowd favourite Ndumiso Lindi entertained hundreds of patrons at the Nelson Mandela Museum. OR Tambo district municipality spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said they only brought in two national comedians because they wanted to give local comedians a chance to showcase their talent.

