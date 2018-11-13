The King Monada takeover has left the whole Africa shocked‚ and as he embraces the love for his 2018 hitsong Malwede the artist has once again shown he is not compromising on who he is.

More than the fact that #MalwedeChallenge that has taken over the continent‚ Monada's song Malwede has also sparked a language debate. His song is written in Khelobedu (a dialect of the Northern Sotho/Sepedi language).

To further show his love for the language‚ Monada went on eNCA recently and responded to all the questions in his mother tongue. Mzansi couldn't be prouder of him.

"Khelobedu is my mother tongue and the language I started everything with. I was inspired by artist like Penny Penny and Candy Tsa Mandebele (both from Limpopo as well) who have stayed true to who they are. So I decided to stick to my language."

The Limpopo-based artist‚ who first captured Mzansi's attention with his song Moreki‚ hails from Tzaneen.

Monada said he was proud to be flying the Limpopo flag high and had been invited to places such as the UK since Malwede came out.

"I was very surprised at the support the music has received because as an artist from Limpopo there are not so many of us that are considered "big" artists. It takes us quite a while for us to get the kind of response that I am getting right now."