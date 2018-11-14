Vetkuk vs Mahoota are finally back with a bang

Legendary music duo, DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota have broken a five-year wait of singles without an album by introducing their much anticipated latest album, Local Everywhere, to their Eastern Cape fans – just in-time for the festive season. The double disc album was released in July and consists of 22 songs which feature a fusion of genres such as Kwaito, hip hop, afro pop, gospel and gqom.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.