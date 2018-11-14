Vetkuk vs Mahoota are finally back with a bang
Legendary music duo, DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota have broken a five-year wait of singles without an album by introducing their much anticipated latest album, Local Everywhere, to their Eastern Cape fans – just in-time for the festive season. The double disc album was released in July and consists of 22 songs which feature a fusion of genres such as Kwaito, hip hop, afro pop, gospel and gqom.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.