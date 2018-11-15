DJ Zinhle has once again opened up about her journey co-parenting with rapper AKA‚ sharing how the pair manage to keep it together.

Talking to Bonnie Mbuli on Afternoon Express this week‚ Zinhle said she has come to value the power of good intentions.

"I think the biggest thing is communication. The biggest thing for me‚ which I have communicated to Kiernan all the time‚ is good intentions. We both have to have good intentions for whatever we are communicating about at the time."

AKA and Zinhle have a three-year-old daughter‚ Kairo‚ who has managed to get the once hostile pair to put her best interests first and work together.

"We want her to have an easy and comfortable life‚ so we've had to put aside a lot of our personal things just to ensure that her stuff works out. I think we are doing very well.

"Another thing that I've noticed is that he trusts me more and more with Kairo and that helps because even though we are co-parents there's always that one parent that needs to tie things together."

Watch the rest of the interview below: