WATCH | DJ Zinhle spills the tea on the secret to co-parenting with AKA
DJ Zinhle has once again opened up about her journey co-parenting with rapper AKA‚ sharing how the pair manage to keep it together.
Talking to Bonnie Mbuli on Afternoon Express this week‚ Zinhle said she has come to value the power of good intentions.
"I think the biggest thing is communication. The biggest thing for me‚ which I have communicated to Kiernan all the time‚ is good intentions. We both have to have good intentions for whatever we are communicating about at the time."
AKA and Zinhle have a three-year-old daughter‚ Kairo‚ who has managed to get the once hostile pair to put her best interests first and work together.
"We want her to have an easy and comfortable life‚ so we've had to put aside a lot of our personal things just to ensure that her stuff works out. I think we are doing very well.
"Another thing that I've noticed is that he trusts me more and more with Kairo and that helps because even though we are co-parents there's always that one parent that needs to tie things together."
Watch the rest of the interview below:
So does this mean that AKA and Zinhle are back together and playing house?
AKA admitted during an interview with East Coast Radio in June that he still loved his baby mama and would not rule out the possibility of the two getting back together.
Meanwhile Zinhle told Real Talk at around the same time that they were just co-parenting.
"One thing South Africans are not short of is hope. We had this conversation recently and just decided let’s start a new conversation about co-parenting‚ a positive conversation about co-parenting. Let people look at us and think that it is actually possible to do this co-parenting thing and get along. It is something we are now working towards. We just want to get along and be there for each other."
