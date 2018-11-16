Ag please, daddy, take us to Vincent Park drive-in
Vincent Park’s old-school drive-in is back this weekend offering a taste of nostalgia for some and a brand new and exciting experience for others. The two feature films – animated action adventure The Incredibles on Friday night and the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing on Saturday night – promise good times, laughs and happy memories.
