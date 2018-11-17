This week's Gig Guide

TODAY ● Catch the 31st Gonubie 21km coastal challenge from 6am starting at the Gonubie Sports Club. Entries can be made on the day at the Sports Club from 5am. ● Visit Kim’s Corner in Quigney for the Gardener’s Market from 9am to 1pm. Contact Jerry Leyland on 084-075-4064 for more information. ● Enjoy the Madisons Market Cafe at Madisons Cafe in Stirling from 9am.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.