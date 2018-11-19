Entertainment

Yanga takes the Idols SA crown and Twitter goes crazy

By Jessica Levitt - 19 November 2018
Yanga is the winner of season 14 of Idols SA.
Yanga is the winner of season 14 of Idols SA.
Image: Supplied | Mzansi Magic

Idols SA fans knew that the final leg of the race between Yanga and Thato was going to be a tough one. So, when the 17-year-old was announced as the winner of season 14 of the competition, Twitter got into trending-mode.

There were over 142m votes cast, making it a season record.

"I can't put into words how I feel right now, but I can put it in song," said the singer.

There were over 142m votes cast, making it a season record.

"I can't put into words how I feel right now, but I can put it in song," said the singer.

Idolsmade sure the stage with lit and Mzansi got to see performances from the likes of Black Coffee, AKA, DJ Tira and Kwesta.

The hashtags #Yanga and #IdolsSA have dominated timelines since the start of the competition. And, by the looks of it, it isn't going to end anytime soon.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

TrendingSA - 15 Nov 2018 | #TSAon3
Living in hope and faith: Westville Prison matriculants take the first step to ...
X