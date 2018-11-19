Yanga takes the Idols SA crown and Twitter goes crazy
Idols SA fans knew that the final leg of the race between Yanga and Thato was going to be a tough one. So, when the 17-year-old was announced as the winner of season 14 of the competition, Twitter got into trending-mode.
Yanga Yangaaaaaaaaa— Xolelwa is my name (@balisa_gwele) November 19, 2018
Well done baby girl#IdolsSA
These is what The Lord can do... Prayer warriors didn't sleep n Yanga pressed on...The plan of God always is the best...as I always say. Yanga...You are anointed #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/zvOlyNfij7— 🇿🇦💕Two~mellow💕 (@Twomellow2) November 19, 2018
Congrats YANGA #IdolsSA WELCOME TO THE GAME!!!’ Kill it!!— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) November 18, 2018
Congratulations sweet Yanga. WAMUHLE ngemphela uJesu (that is my favourite song by the way) how beautiful it’s been to watch your journey. Now Go and Soar 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #IdolsFinale #IdolsSA— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) November 18, 2018
We don’t deserve Yanga😭😭😭— Hannah Sankara (@HannahSankara) November 18, 2018
She’s so humble yet so magnificent. A true African Queen indeed.
We thank you Yanga😭😭#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/CvXILn2hCt
There were over 142m votes cast, making it a season record.
"I can't put into words how I feel right now, but I can put it in song," said the singer.
Idolsmade sure the stage with lit and Mzansi got to see performances from the likes of Black Coffee, AKA, DJ Tira and Kwesta.
The hashtags #Yanga and #IdolsSA have dominated timelines since the start of the competition. And, by the looks of it, it isn't going to end anytime soon.
Congratulations to Yanga on winning @IdolsSA big big talent. 🎈🎉👌🏾— #uTatakho (@ItsYangaChief) November 18, 2018
When Yanga was asked how she felt about her winning , she said she can only put it into a song, wacula “Wamuhle, wamuhle Jesu, umuhle kimi” 😭😭😭❤️🙏🏾 A worshipper!!!— Zen (@zenzeh) November 18, 2018
Yanga deserves to win and Thato is going to be a star also , so kahle kahle they both won 🙌🏽🙌🏽🥂🥂🥂— Brenda M'tambo 🇿🇦 (@BrendaMtambo) November 18, 2018
