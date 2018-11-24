Young Mthatha boy band overwhelmed by support
Mthatha’s sensational afro-soul group, 047, are set to perform at some big events in Buffalo City Metro this festive season, starting with the Berlin November on Saturday. The trio, mentored by Vusi Nova, comprises Sihle Mdaka 22, Lihle Baleni, 21, and Ngcali Nundu, 20. They released their debut album Wen’Ungowam in May.
