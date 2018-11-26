DMF is back! But was it any good?
Now that Idols SA is done and dusted‚ it was back to the shade-fest that is Date My Family on Sunday.
This week's episode was centered around bachelor Francois and his search for a bae. He visited three families looking for the right girl and thought he had found this in Melissa.
But their first date was a total bust that was filled with so many cringe worthy moments.
Here's just one of them:
#DateMyFamily “wanna parrttii” ended me 🤣🤣😭😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/iz3ZVQZHtW— Black Sandra Bullock (@Alice_Chana) November 25, 2018
In the end‚ sis just wanted to be friends. Poor Francois will have to keep swiping left on Tinder for now.
At least Francois kept Twitter entertained. In fact‚ the first time he appeared on screen‚ people joked that he looked like a Brazilian footballer.
For minute, I thought it was this Comedian..#DateMyFamily #dmf pic.twitter.com/xuNs2eZxte— Rick Sanchez (@Surebar_47) November 25, 2018
Marcelos reaction after being put in the friend zone #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/GViP9j9VyT— Kay (@K_Dibatana) November 25, 2018
This dude be looking like a Chanel Bag #DateMyFamily #DMF pic.twitter.com/olsGt1LVzB— MASHIE (@mash_iie) November 25, 2018
There was also jokes about other people who appeared on the show.
"He must atleast be a size 7 on the feet" hawu for what manje, you want to share shoes???#DateMyFamily #dmf pic.twitter.com/sj0r2Rv356— Thato (@moloithatoj) November 25, 2018
Twitter was torn over whether the episode was leadership or just plain sad.
HELLO #DateMyFamily team. It feels good to reunite. It's been a while hey! #dmf pic.twitter.com/OHZtw3i8nR— Princy Mthombeni (@Princymthombeni) November 25, 2018
Black Twitter arriving @ the headquarters of #dmf #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/qtWr3fnHot— Rainchild_Moloi (@MrsPmoloi) November 25, 2018
This episode is so cringe. Yoh I can't #dmf pic.twitter.com/TVgPKU5kXU— #RunThisTown (@carissacupido) November 25, 2018
The only thing about this episode is the car #DMF pic.twitter.com/cVmVHsvDMO— Jaha_Ra_Tihuku (@JaraRaMphephu) November 25, 2018
