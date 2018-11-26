Entertainment

DMF is back! But was it any good?

By Kyle Zeeman - 26 November 2018
Francois got friendzoned on 'Date My Family'.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

Now that Idols SA is done and dusted‚ it was back to the shade-fest that is Date My Family on Sunday.

This week's episode was centered around bachelor Francois and his search for a bae. He visited three families looking for the right girl and thought he had found this in Melissa.

But their first date was a total bust that was filled with so many cringe worthy moments.

Here's just one of them:

In the end‚ sis just wanted to be friends. Poor Francois will have to keep swiping left on Tinder for now.

At least Francois kept Twitter entertained. In fact‚ the first time he appeared on screen‚ people joked that he looked like a Brazilian footballer.

There was also jokes about other people who appeared on the show.

Twitter was torn over whether the episode was leadership or just plain sad.

 

