After losing nearly everything that is important to her‚ Housekeepers’ Linda is out for vengeance and has even seduced her boss Peter.

Linda left her cushy job at a law firm to try to take down the family that swindled her mother out of an inheritance.

But as the casualties stack up each week‚ Linda has gone deeper and deeper into the Zwide’s world to try to bring them down.

This week she turned on the charm to bed Peter and nearly came to blows with Ma Zwide.

It was all part of her master plan but fans aren’t convinced that she won’t catch feelings fast.

They took to social media to give their two cents on the situation.