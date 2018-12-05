Entertainment

Cardi B announces split from Offset - the internet is a mess!

By Kyle Zeeman - 05 December 2018

After a year of marriage‚ US super couple Cardi B and Migos' Offset have split‚ leaving fans in shock and deep in their feels.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cassper Nyovest talks #FillUp movement, Global Citizen Concert
POWER 98.7 - LIVE: #RupertOnPOWER
X