It's no secret that artist Rasta gets major shade when he attempts to immortalise people in death through his sketches. From HHP to ProKid‚ Rasta has never been a fave with South Africans.

But in a surprise move‚ he sketched someone who is still very much alive.

Slikour posted images of a sketch that Rasta had done of him (Slikour) on social media.

"Shoutout to Rasta for sketching me while I'm alive so I can personally give him feedback. According to what I've seen from your previous jobs‚ this is your best job for Rasta standards‚" wrote the musician.

His followers on Instagram agreed.

One follower said the painting was so accurate because Rasta was not "crying" because there was no funeral.

Check it out and tell us what you think in the comments section.