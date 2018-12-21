Mdantsane braces for Kasi festival
The first annual Mdantsane City Kasi Festival, which will incorporate boxing, music and fashion, is set to dazzle entertainment lovers from around East London on Saturday at the NU6 shopping centre.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.