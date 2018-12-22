Fans gear up for London Roots festival

Organisers promise a bigger and better music performance this year

It is all systems go for the fourth annual London Roots Festival, which takes place at the Buffalo City Stadium on December 26. “We are ready . . . and we look forward to seeing people come in numbers to enjoy the festival,” said event organiser Nikita Manqoyi. He said the London Roots concept catered mostly for professionals from the Eastern Cape who lived in the larger metropolitan areas for most of the year.