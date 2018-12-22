This week's Gig Guide

ON SATURDAY

Celebrate the 80th anniversary of the discovery of the coelacanth by Marjorie Courtenay-Latimer at the East London Museum from 9am to 4pm. Kevin Cole will give a chat about the coelacanth in the Coelacanth Gallery at various times of the day. For more information contact 043-743-0686.

The Waterberry Summer Music & Picnic Festival takes place at The Waterberry (Kidd’s Beach) from noon. Head down for live music, food and drink stalls. Tickets are R80 for adults, kids enter free. Available at Webtickets.

Funnyman Radio Raps will be live at The Venue @Hemingways from 8pm. Tickets at R150. Available from Computicket.

The Christmas Market at Yellowood Forest in Morgan Bay is from 9am. For more information contact Robin Rohn on 084-811-3940.

Waltz, two-step & line dance the night away with live music by Time is Tight at the East London Bowling Club from 8pm. Entrance is R25. For more information contact 072-385-4360.

ON SUNDAY

Catch the Craft & Country Market at Avalon (Kidd’s Beach) from 9am and enjoy springtime fresh water fishing competition, pony rides, live music, delicious food and much more. For more information contact Kim Rennie on 082-9003141.

The Chintsa trail run starts at Tea in the Trees. The 37km starts at 6.30am, 12km starts at 7.30am and the 5km fun run & walk starts at 8am. All races start and end at Tea in the Trees. Register on the day from 5.45am. Market and live bands from 9am. There is no entry fee, but everyone is requested to make a donation to participate. All proceeds go towards the support of Chintsa Runners. For more information contact 072-611-2367.

Monarck and Oooth will be live at The C Club from 7pm. Tickets are R100 at the door. For more information contact Stephen Gerber on 043-738-5226.

ON MONDAY

Chris Chameleon will be live at Legends Showcase from 1pm. Tickets are R120 and are available at Lee Gold Music Legends Showcase.

Enjoy the beautiful display of Christmas Lights at Maren Oppi-Plaas from 5pm. Bring along a donation as entry. For more information contact 073-282-6170.

ON WEDNESDAY

Catch the 4th annual London Roots Party at Buffalo City Stadium from noon. Tickets are R200 pre-sold, R250 at the gate and R600 VIP. Available from Computicket.

Goodluck and Craig De Sousa will be live in music at The C Club from 4pm. Tickets are R180 at the door. For more information contact Stephen Gerber on 043738-5226.

ON THURSDAY

Catch the 9th Mdantsane Summer Reunion at Winter Rose Stadium from 3pm. Early bird tickets are R100, and VIP tickets are R500. Available from Computicket.

Watch movies under the stars at Oppie-Plaas in Haga Haga from 6pm. Entry is free. For more information Erna Taljaard on 083-703-1711.

Prime Circle will be at the C Club from 4pm. Tickets are R180 at the door. For more information contact Stephen Gerber on 043-738-5226.

ON FRIDAY

Catch Beautiful Fever-A summer fusion of music & poetry happening at Jemima’s in Gonubie. Entrance is R80 per person.

The Sunset Trail Run is taking place at Olive Wood Estate and Golf Club at R90 per person. Late registration will be open from 4pm. The race starts at 6.15pm. For more information visit www.wonadventure.co.za.

NEXT SATURDAY

Catch the Oppie-Plaas Haga Haga Family Jol from noon till late for a craft fair, food stalls, boeresport, potjiekos challenge and much more. For more information call Erna Taljaard on 083-703-1711.

Jason Gladwin and The Lucas Reunion come together at the C Club from 4pm. Presold tickets are R180 at the door. For more information contact 043-738-5226.