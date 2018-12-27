Big crowd expected at Summer Reunion
The ninth annual Mdantsane Summer Reunion Festival takes place at the WinterRose Stadium in Mdantsane on Thursday. Founder and media liaison Lwando Jevu said on Wednesday morning: “We are ready for the event. We are at the stadium as we speak, setting up the stage. We do not want to leave anything to the last minute.
