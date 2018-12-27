WATCH | There's only one Queen Of gqom & her name is Babes Wodumo!

Babes Wodumo has been through IT this year!

From new kids coming for her crown, to being confronted on live radio about allegedly being a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her label boss Mampintsha, 2018 has been rough. But all that wasn't enough to keep her down.

Chatting with TshisaLIVE, fresh after she had shot a music video with Major Lazer's DJ Diplo, Babes said she was not about to roll over and play dead while people come for her chair at the top.

Babes said even though it seemed like she had taken a backseat, she has in fact been establishing an international fanbase with the help of people like Diplo.

"I am working on an EP that will remind people who I am. Unfortunately I won't have time to give them an album, you it's not as easy as the first time. Now I have to juggle making music with performances and other brand related things."

"However, I promise you, December is going to be lit!"

Watch her fun hot seat session with TshisaLIVE below: