Brad Pitt & Charlize romance apparently 'fake news' - report

"About six months ago, they did a shoot together. They have not been out together recently, and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false," the source, who apparently is close to the situation, said.

The source also slammed a claim that the pair had met through Charlize's ex Sean Penn.

Another source told BANG Showbiz the pair were still "very single" and neither was ready for a serious relationship.

"Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together. They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now."

Rumours of a romance first surfaced over the weekend when British tabloid The Sun first reported that the pair were spotted at an event in Los Angeles and could hardly keep their hands off each other.

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back," the publication quoted a source who spotted the pair together.