Classical and opera star Bocelli to wow audiences on two-stop tour

Internationally acclaimed classical and opera star Andrea Bocelli is heading to Mzansi for a two-legged tour.

He starts the tour at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on April 18.

On April 22, he moves to Val de Vie Estate in Paarl, Cape Town.

Bocelli, who is blind, will be performing with a full 140-piece symphony orchestra and choir. In Johannesburg, he will perform with the Johannesburg Festival Orchestra and the Symphony Choir of Johannesburg, and in Cape Town with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir.

Bocelli, who was born in 1958 in Italy, will be joined on stage by his son Matteo for the performance of the song Fall On Me.

Having recorded 15 solo studio albums in both the pop and classical music genres, he recently released an album titled Si. The deluxe album features duets with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, Aida Garifullina and Matteo.

Bocelli is regarded as one of the world’s biggest classical stars and has collaborated with popular stars such as Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger and many more.