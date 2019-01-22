After taking the courageous step to launch his solo career‚ The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga has reflected on whether he made the right choice by venturing into the adventure.

Ahead of the release of his new single Ding Dong‚ which drops on Friday‚ Ntsika told TshisaLIVE he would have regretted it if he did not pursue his solo career.

"I would have greatly regretted it had I not heeded the solo calling‚ it’s been a long time coming."

Ntsika said his first single Awundiva‚ which features Vusi Nova validated his lifelong dream and did a great job of introducing him as a solo artist.

"Awundiva did more than just introduce me as an artist‚ it introduced people to my sound‚ the type of musical style they can expect and my most sensitive approach as a songwriter to date‚" said Ntsika.

TshisaLIVE quizzed Ntsika about his music‚ The Soil and his 2019 plans. Here's what he had to say...