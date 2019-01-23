Thembi Seete on lifestyle changes: I was obsessed with being skinny and used to starve myself

We all recognise the timeless beauty that is Thembi Seete. Despite hitting major birth milestones, Thembi continues to be just as flawless as her Boom Shaka days.

But‚ just like you and me‚ Thembi has encountered body issues.

In a detailed post on Instagram she said that she used to starve herself and undergo one crash diet after the other in an effort to be skinny.

"I decided to drink diet pills and experimented with crash diets by starving myself daily. I felt weak most of the time. My heart rate was high. I felt constantly tired and sleepy and my concentration span was low."

Thembi decided to open up about her past because she's started a new fitness inspirational Instagram account.

Now Thembi knows that crash diets don't work and she certainly isn't obsessed with the idea of being thin.