Stage set for this year’s Eastern Cape Music Awards
The third annual Eastern Cape Music Awards (ECMAS) are back and will take place in East London at the Guild Theatre on February 2. Conceptualised by businessman Koko Godlo, the awards are not only helping promoters establish local musicians but also those who are hoping to break into the music industry by giving them a platform to perform.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.