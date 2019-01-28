Unathi Nkayi hits back at 'R100k electricity bill' report

"I guess the thought never occurred that I would release my own papers to prove that the Sunday Sun and @cityofjoburg are bullies and have done this to me. First pic is my monthly statement. Due 31st Jan. Due amount R2623‚53. On the left today’s article in the Sunday Sun with information the paper received directly from City of Joburg. I have passed this on to my legal team.

Unathi added that she would not "bullied" and that the lights were definitely on in her home.

"I will not be bullied for posting the video that I did. I have posted it again so that South Africa knows how you treat women who know they have a right to complain.PS I’m sitting in my house as I post this and my lights are on."

Meanwhile‚ City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told Sunday Sun that their contractors were apparently "patient and polite" and provided identification.



Source: TMG Digital.