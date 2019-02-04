Glitzy night with top EC musicians
Stars thrilled that awards bring public recognition
The Guild Theatre in East London was filled with glitz and glamour on Saturday as 12 Eastern Cape musicians were honoured for their talent and hard work.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.