MTV Shuga acting debut for Somizi’s fiancé Mohale

Flamboyant TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo’s fiancé Mohale Motaung is set to make his acting debut on the small screen.

DispatchLIVE can reveal that Motaung has joined the cast of the second season of MTV Shuga: Down Under.

Motaung will act alongside returning cast members Thuso Mbedu and Given Stuurman.

He will portray openly gay character Odirile.

“MTV Shuga has proven to be a powerful catalyst for informing and positively affecting the lives of young people across the continent and I am thrilled by the opportunity for dialogue that this role presents,” Motaung commented.

“While same-sex marriage is legal in South Africa, so many people are still shunned by those closest to them for being open about their sexuality.”

The new season of the informative series will continue to address critical social issues and challenges faced by the continent’s youth, including transactional sex, physical abuse and HIV prevention.

“As an openly gay man, I’m fortunate to have the support of my family and my fiancé, Somizi, but not all South African youth, especially those growing up in conservative and traditional households, experience the same level of acceptance,” he added

“That’s why programmes like MTV Shuga play such a crucial role in informing the youth and helping them realise they are not alone.”

The second season will premiere on February 12 on MTV Base at 9.30pm.

It will be directed by popular actress Thishiwe Ziqubu.

“In this season the characters have grown up. They are not in high school anymore and they’ve led us to the city where the hustle is real,” she explained.

“It’s not a pretty or idealised version of what Joburg looks like, but it’s the truth of the grungy, difficult Joburg.”