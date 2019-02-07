Supermodel Naomi Campbell set to hit SA to headline leading women in Africa summit
Supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell is set to grace the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in Durban next month.
British-born Campbell, who was one of five original supermodels who revolutionised the fashion industry in the '90s, has been announced as the headline speaker and host of the annual event, set to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on March 8 2019.
Methil Renuka, managing editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, said: "Having established herself as a global powerhouse in fashion, Naomi Campbell has used her fame to benefit vulnerable communities, with much of her charity work also focused on the African continent.
"We look forward to engaging with her at this year’s ‘New Wealth Creators’ summit.”
Campbell’s work on the runway has seen her grace countless magazine covers, as well as featuring in numerous television shows, music videos and films.
She has used her celebrity status to draw attention to several international charities, among them the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, Made in Africa Foundation, amfAR, and Breast Health International.
Her charity work started alongside Nelson Mandela in 1993, with Madiba bestowing on her the title "honorary granddaughter", for her ongoing activism.
In 2005, Campbell established her own charity, Fashion for Relief, which has presented shows in New York, London, Cannes, Moscow, Mumbai and Dar es Salaam, raising millions of dollars for various causes.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development Sihle Zikalala said: "Naomi Campbell’s involvement in this event indicates the calibre of this summit and the strides being taken by African women.
"We are proud to have been selected as the host venue for the fourth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, as this gives us an opportunity to showcase the incredible business opportunities and inviting natural beauty of the place we call home," he added.