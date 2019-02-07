Supermodel Naomi Campbell set to hit SA to headline leading women in Africa summit

Supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell is set to grace the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in Durban next month.

British-born Campbell, who was one of five original supermodels who revolutionised the fashion industry in the '90s, has been announced as the headline speaker and host of the annual event, set to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on March 8 2019.

Methil Renuka, managing editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, said: "Having established herself as a global powerhouse in fashion, Naomi Campbell has used her fame to benefit vulnerable communities, with much of her charity work also focused on the African continent.

"We look forward to engaging with her at this year’s ‘New Wealth Creators’ summit.”

Campbell’s work on the runway has seen her grace countless magazine covers, as well as featuring in numerous television shows, music videos and films.