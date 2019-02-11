Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 Grammys red carpet

BEST DRESSED

JADA PINKETT-SMITH

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith gave us some flamingo flavour on the Grammys red carpet, and we were all for it. Essentially a leotard with a long feathered train, the flapper-esque gown showed off her toned figure without revealing too much skin resulting in a look that was both elegant and sexy — no easy feat.

The Red Table Talk host also gets bonus points for her styling. We loved the way the cut of her hair mimicked the feathers of her train, and that she kept her accessories minimal — a wise choice with a dress that has a lot of detail.