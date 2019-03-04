Entertainment

WATCH | Video of Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo goes viral

By Zamandulo Malonde - 04 March 2019

Social media went into overdrive on Monday morning when a video which apparently showed South African musician Mampintsha assaulting Wololo singer Babes Wodumo went viral

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X