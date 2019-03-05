WATCH | Teen abandoned at birth hopes to sing her way to a better life

A Cape Town teenager who was abandoned hours after being born now has her eyes set on changing her life for the better - using opera.

Bianca Solomons and her vocal coach, Maritza Truter, are doing all they can to raise R150,000 to get her to the US, where she hopes to perform on the Talent America stage.

Solomons told our sister publication TimesLIVE: "Music is my life, food and dream. I want to pursue it even after school."

Her story is one of inspiration in the face of adversity.

Ellen Fouché, the woman who adopted her 16 years ago, said Solomons was born in a public toilet. A short while later, her biological mother came knocking at Fouché's door to ask for water.

"She handed the baby over to me to hold. I noticed she was not clean, so I gave her some of my elder daughter's clothes to wear," said Fouché.

"She then said she needed to run an errand but didn't know what to do with the baby in the meantime. She left the child with me and said she was coming back, but she never did. Three days later, I went to social workers."