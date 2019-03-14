New YouTube app increases music offering
Music lovers are in for an audiovisual treat as a new streaming service, YouTube Music, was announced on Tuesday.
Music lovers are in for an audiovisual treat as a new streaming service, YouTube Music, was announced on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .