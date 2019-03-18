TOP SHOTS GALLERY | ‘In the Spotlight’

On Saturday the Steps of Style dance competition team held an ‘In the Spotlight’ benefit concert at the Guild Theatre in East London.

The group is on a mission to raise funds for their upcoming trip to Rustenburg next month to compete in the South African Championships of Performing Arts.

A total of 34 East London dancers will strut their stuff in categories including Ballet, hip hop, tap, jazz, contemporary and ethnic.

Dispatch photographer Mark Andrews captured some of the action on the night.