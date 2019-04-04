Cape Town's top comics invading EL
East London comedy lovers are in for a special treat as three Cape Town comedians are set to invade the city with a show that is sure to tickle their funny bone.
The Cape Town Comedy Invasion is a show that features comedy heavyweights Kagiso Mokgadi, Rob van Vuuren and Stuart Taylor.
The organisers say the show promises to be a “non-stop laughter fest as the comics touch on the silly, the surreal, the naughty and the nice”.
The one-night only performance will take place on Saturday at The Venue @Hemingways Casino. Mokgadi promised to bring his unique brand of silly and surreal as the headline act.
“All I can say is expect to be blown away. I don’t think there is anyone who performs like me in the country. I have a minimalist and slow style that depends on the writing.
“I go out of my way to make sure that the writing is good. The writing will be amazing,” said KG, as Mokgadi is affectionately known.
“My jokes depend a lot on my timing. So I work on writing, timing and rhythm a great deal. It is something I am obsessed with. Technically, I try to make sure that my content is beautiful.”
KG said comedy lovers could expect to be in stitches as the headlining comics promised to bring relatable content.
“Expect to hear some of the silliest ideas in the world. I am celebrating my first wedding anniversary this year, so what I have in store for my wife is going to make you laugh until you cry,” said Mokgadi.
Couples would also enjoy the show and find relatable content within his jokes, he said.
“My wife won’t be there to watch me perform but she hates my jokes about us and her, which means the jokes are amazing.
“Everyone who is married or dating can tell you that they hate their partner’s jokes, but those are the ones that are the funniest,” said Mokgadi.
Taylor, a favourite to the comedy scene, will play host to the crew of gag merchants.
The Cape Town Comedy Invasion is rated PG16.
Tickets are R150 per person and are available at Computicket.
To stand a chance to win one of 2 x double tickets to the show, name one of the comics who will be performing. E-mail your answer, name and contact details to competitions@dispatch.co.za before 12pm on Friday. The show starts at 6pm.