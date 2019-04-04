Cape Town's top comics invading EL

East London comedy lovers are in for a special treat as three Cape Town comedians are set to invade the city with a show that is sure to tickle their funny bone.

The Cape Town Comedy Invasion is a show that features comedy heavyweights Kagiso Mokgadi, Rob van Vuuren and Stuart Taylor.

The organisers say the show promises to be a “non-stop laughter fest as the comics touch on the silly, the surreal, the naughty and the nice”.

The one-night only performance will take place on Saturday at The Venue @Hemingways Casino. Mokgadi promised to bring his unique brand of silly and surreal as the headline act.