Kelly K hits back: Our lives are our decision, don’t f*cking tell us what to do
Kelly Khumalo has left a follower dizzy after a confrontation over the star's decision to post pictures of her with bae Chad da Don.
Kelly has never been scared to show off her lovelife on social media and ever since she and Chad got back together a few weeks ago our Instagram feeds have been filled with snaps of the pair looking all loved up.
While many of her followers were gushing over the pair, one follower rolled into the comments section of her latest post to suggest she chill on all the posting.
"Less is more," the followers added.
Kelly wasn't here for games and told the follower to stop sticking their nose in her love life.
And sis didn't hold back.
"Our lives, our decisions. Don't f*cking tell us what to do."
Kelly has been inundated with messages about her relationship with Chad and shot off a warning to all those who wanted to come onto her page with their two cents on the issue.
"If you hate it, unfollow. It's that simple."
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Chad's mom Norma confirmed that the pair are engaged and happier than ever.
She also slammed the idea that it was all a publicity stunt.
"Yes, they are back together and are engaged. I think it's ruthless and thoughtless for people to just label their love or what they have as a publicity stunt. Especially because there are children in this picture. Chad is besotted with those kids, we love those kids and they would never play with the kids' feelings in the name of publicity," Norma said.