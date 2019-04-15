Kelly K hits back: Our lives are our decision, don’t f*cking tell us what to do

Kelly Khumalo has left a follower dizzy after a confrontation over the star's decision to post pictures of her with bae Chad da Don.

Kelly has never been scared to show off her lovelife on social media and ever since she and Chad got back together a few weeks ago our Instagram feeds have been filled with snaps of the pair looking all loved up.

While many of her followers were gushing over the pair, one follower rolled into the comments section of her latest post to suggest she chill on all the posting.

"Less is more," the followers added.