Jazz festival of a lifetime for the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape will have its first ever jazz festival in East London later this year.

The first annual Eastern Cape Jazz Festival will be a celebration that aims to embrace and revive jazz culture in the province. Mlitha Events Group director Mlindi Ntloko, who describes himself as a jazz enthusiast, said he could not wait to give the people of the Eastern Cape the show of a lifetime.

“This concept came about three years ago. I have always attended events like the Cape Town Jazz Festival as well as the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz and realised that Eastern Cape jazz lovers were being starved of a fashionable and pure jazz event that upholds the standards of these national events,” he said.

Ntloko said a large amount of research had been conducted in the planning phase to bring the festival to life.

“I consulted with jazz forums as well as finding out about the history of jazz in the Eastern Cape. There are people who have contributed immensely to the province’s jazz scene.

“We will include provincial jazz musicians who have been able to penetrate the national level of jazz,” he said.

The Eastern Cape representation of musicians at the event will include; Lulama Gawulana, Dumza Maswana and Retsi Pule.

“Research found that Zwelitsha has played the biggest role in catapulting Eastern Cape jazz music,” Ntloko said.

He said the event would also host renowned national jazz musicians, who have performed and excelled on international stages.