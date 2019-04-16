Kurt Darren on anthem hate: 'It's hilarious, I got one word wrong'

Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren has laughed off backlash over his rendition of the national anthem at the Varsity Cup final in Stellenbosch on Monday night, insisting that he got one word wrong in the Afrikaans portion of the song.

"It's very funny actually. I suppose this is how people are. They love a good story," he told Martin Bester during an interview on Jacaranda FM.

Darren said he thought he may have messed up the Afrikaans line "oor ons ewige gebergtes [across our eternal mountains]", but Bester said people had pointed out other errors too.

Darren said that he found it "hilarious" that "people can make such a big thing about a small issue."

The video of him singing the anthem dominated social media after several errors during the Sotho stanza of the anthem.