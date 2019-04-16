WATCH | Lasizwe pokes fun at the DA, EFF & ANC

With the national elections just weeks away, political parties have been in full campaign mode canvassing for votes.

Local comedian and YouTube star Lasizwe has shared a parody around the way the DA, EFF and ANC canvas for votes.

In a skit shared on Instagram, Lasizwe swops between FFE leader Juelius Malima, DNA leader Vvusi Maimine, NAC leader Cereal Ramaphasa

"Everybody's going to get land. You going to get land, you going to get land, everybody's going to get land," he imitated Malima as saying.

This is sure to have you rolling on the floor!

Check out the full skit here.