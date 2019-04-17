Mshoza 'still in love' with her estranged hubby, after everything

After everything that Mshoza went through when her last marriage went up in flames, the musician has revealed that not only has she forgiven her estranged hubby, Thuthukani Mvula, she's also still in love with him.

Mshoza explained that she and Thuthukani were not back together but that she had recently realised that she was not over him.

"We are not back together but I did realise that I am still in love with him. Feelings don't just go away. That's just the nature of love. However, right now it's a complicated situation," Mshoza said, before adding that she wasn't willing to share more on the matter.