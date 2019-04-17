Mshoza 'still in love' with her estranged hubby, after everything
After everything that Mshoza went through when her last marriage went up in flames, the musician has revealed that not only has she forgiven her estranged hubby, Thuthukani Mvula, she's also still in love with him.
Mshoza explained that she and Thuthukani were not back together but that she had recently realised that she was not over him.
"We are not back together but I did realise that I am still in love with him. Feelings don't just go away. That's just the nature of love. However, right now it's a complicated situation," Mshoza said, before adding that she wasn't willing to share more on the matter.
This after Sunday Sun reported that the Kortes hitmaker had called it quits with the Mamelodi Sundowns player Anele Ngcongca to "protect" him after she realised that her heart still yearned for Thuthukani Mvula.
Mshoza, last week spoke fondly of Thuthukani, when she opened up about her experience with alcohol dependency in the past and how it was Thuthukani's strictness that had helped wean her off it.
Speaking just after the the dust had somewhat settled and Mshoza was no longer in hiding, she revealed that she is still in touch with Thuthukani and has emotionally forgiven him.
"Emotionally I am in a space where I have forgiven him. Obviously as a person that I stayed with for three years, I can't lie now and say I don't miss him. I do and I pray for him. I pray that he will stop doing what he is doing. I don't want to lie, I do check on him. I know that people will think I am hypocritical but I do check on him," she told TshisaLIVE.