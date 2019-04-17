Sam Smith cancels Cape Town show over 'strained voice'

On Monday, Smith spoke out about battling anxiety over the past few weeks on Instagram.

"I wanna be more open and honest and I think we should all be more honest about our life experiences on this platform because I think it's healthy and honest and good for us all," he wrote in a Instagram Stories post.

He added that the last week had been "incredible" and he appeared happy and calm, when inside he was struggling.

"The last week, or so I've been doing these incredible shows, and from my pics, I look super happy and calm and collected. And I am happy, and sometimes I am calm. But the last few weeks my anxiety has been so f**king intense! I can't even begin to explain."

Fans have since expressed their disappointment and well-wishes on Twitter.