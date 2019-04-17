Sam Smith cancels Cape Town show over 'strained voice'
Thousands of Cape Town fans were left disappointed on Tuesday night after British superstar Sam Smith cut the show short over "strain to his voice", Big Concerts has confirmed.
Smith was scheduled to perform at the Grandwest Casino for three sold-out shows on April 16, 17 & 18.
This after, the Stay with Me hitmaker performed for two nights at the Ticketpro Dome on April 13 & 14.
"Sam Smith's CPT concert tonight has been cancelled. Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will keep you posted with more info for the other CPT performances as it becomes available," read a statement on Big Concerts Twitter page.
Sam Smith's CPT concert tonight has been cancelled. Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will keep you posted with more info for the other CPT performances as it becomes available.— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) April 16, 2019
Smith landed in the Mother City at around 2.30pm and greeted fans on Twitter with a picture.
On Monday, Smith spoke out about battling anxiety over the past few weeks on Instagram.
"I wanna be more open and honest and I think we should all be more honest about our life experiences on this platform because I think it's healthy and honest and good for us all," he wrote in a Instagram Stories post.
He added that the last week had been "incredible" and he appeared happy and calm, when inside he was struggling.
"The last week, or so I've been doing these incredible shows, and from my pics, I look super happy and calm and collected. And I am happy, and sometimes I am calm. But the last few weeks my anxiety has been so f**king intense! I can't even begin to explain."
Fans have since expressed their disappointment and well-wishes on Twitter.
DEAR SAM SMITH— Kathryn Lee (@NerdyMissKat) April 16, 2019
HOPE YOUR VOICE IS OKAY
MY HEART ISN'T THOUGH
Loved the 1st 40min, I’ll come back for the last 45min when you’re feeling better! @samsmith ??? pic.twitter.com/6DS5o3jcJk— Reinard Ludick (@ReinardLudick) April 16, 2019
at least sam smith came out man. he probably knew he couldn't do it before he went on stage, but still showed up. that's mad respect for his audience. ❤— Morena (@Mothupiii) April 16, 2019
Sam Smith couldn't push through for another 45mins? This is why Britney prefers to lip-sync each show. She doesn't even PRETEND to be singing live.— Phiri Khadin (@raitlhwane) April 16, 2019
Heartbroken out in Cape Town but you gave us 45 minutes of unrivaled joy with your talent @samsmith. I pray I get to see you again someday?? pic.twitter.com/37JpJBAaT4— Shene Gurling (@svgurling) April 16, 2019