WATCH | Zahara still receiving bookings after speaking out on TS Records drama

Musician Zahara says that gigs continue to roll in, despite her speaking out against her former record label, TS Records, with claims that the company owes her for unpaid royalties.

The star made headlines last week when DispatchLIVE reported that she had accused TS Records of underpaying her for performances, record sales and royalties. Zahara later told Metro FM's Mo Flava that she would sometimes get "a mere R10,000".

TS Records hit back, issuing a cease-and-desist letter preventing her from making "false and defamatory statements" about the company to the media.