Bonang sparks romance rumours: Here’s what Twitter FBI found

Fans have been sharing their observations that Bonang Matheba has been glowing like a woman in love, and while she's been coy about the whole thing, over the weekend B decided to play along after she was asked to show her "man".

From past teasers moghel has shared, we know that the guy spoils her and is not a local citizen of Mzansi.

So when Bonang replied to a tweep that she would go live with her man on Instagram stories, err'body got their data ready. They got some popcorns and some House of BNG champopo, and waited patiently for the "big reveal".