Cream of the crop lined up for EL gig

Well-known entertainment stars and socialites Khanyi Mbau, 5FM’s Da Fresh_SA, Athie and DJ Yoba will be in East London this weekend as key crowd pullers for the launch of the Geshisto Lifestyle.

This exclusive national event, a first of its kind in East London, will be hosted by East London businessman Mandisi “Magesh” Mvandaba. The Willowvale-born businessman will be launching this new concept on Saturday at Atlantis with an all white party theme.

“This is an entertainment concept. We will be hosting events once a month. We are trying to boost the East London entertainment and lifestyle scene. We visit the big cities such as Joburg and Cape Town and get such vibes, so now we are bringing these vibes and more to East London,” Mvandaba said.

Other artists who are expected to provide entertainment and music during the night include Welo, SnowDeep_SA, Jezz The DJ and New Tone Major, among others.

Asked how the event differed from some of the events that East London partygoers are used to, Mvandaba said it had some exclusivity and its own clientele.

“If you are a club owner and you will be hosting the event, expect that those who will be attending to spend a lot of money on the night. This is about the ‘champagne popping lifestyle’. We will have people from East London and Joburg mostly,” he said.

Mvandaba said the monthly event would be hosted in different venues and would in turn boost the local entertainment scene and local economy.

“We have to change venues and cater to our clientele so that they do not get bored.

“This started when I hosted the Berlin November Horse Race after party last year.

“It was so successful that it gained a lot of support and people said that I should continue with the concept,” he said.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Mbau said the event would also be an opportunity for people to socialise and exchange contacts while having fun.

“People should expect lots of fashion, music, great people, great food and lots of networking,” she said.