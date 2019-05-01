WATCH | Local singer CeeBoo wows ahead of US trip

East London born songstress, CeeBoo, has been invited to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

DispatchLIVE spoke to CeeBoo and were lucky enough to get a live demonstration of her talents.

See her sing Stand Up For Love by Destiny's Child in our exclusive video and read the full story in tomorrow's Daily Dispatch and on DispatchLIVE, where we will show additional video footage of her performing her own music.