WATCH | EL singer to join legends at New Orleans jazz festival
East London-born songstress Sibusiso Msesiwe, better known as “CeeBoo”, will be celebrating a major milestone in her career when she performs at the 50th annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this week. CeeBoo will be joining more than 150 artists from 13 different countries, including SA, Congo, The Caribbean, Haiti, The Bahamas and Canada, at the festival’s cultural exchange pavilion.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .