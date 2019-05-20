Varied entertainment wows East Londoners

East London came alive with entertainment at the weekend. Revellers rolled around laughing at comics, bopped to DJs’ beats and wept with joy over gospel sounds. On Friday, Skhumba Hlophe hosted the comedy show I mean Buzniss at The Venue@Hemingways. On the same night, multi-award winning DJ Prince Kaybee performed at a packed Buccaneers.

