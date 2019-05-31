WATCH | Cassper and Jessica Burciaga serve flames on 'Move For Me' music video

Cassper Nyovest just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for his latest single, Move For Me feat Boskasie.

And it is packing major heat!

The video was shot in some of the most breathtaking natural surroundings. Then there are the smoking-hot visuals of the rapper's perfectly chiselled body, coupled with US fitness trainer and model Jessica Burciaga's saucy dance moves.

Cassper definitely showed his versatility as an artist yet again with this track. Boskasie who is an eclectic soul singer has a powerful voice which definitely lifts the track.

According to the official description of the song, it's a mid-tempo pop track with Caribbean and reggae influences.

One fan on YouTube summed it up perfectly - think Drake with that Jamaican twist!