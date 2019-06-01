Entertainment

WATCH | Cassper blown away by car guard rapper

By Karishma Thakurdin - 01 June 2019
Cassper Nyovest is keen to give Ice the chance to get his foot in the door.
Cassper Nyovest is keen to give Ice the chance to get his foot in the door.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest knows how tough it is to get a break into the hip-hop industry and when he sees talent, he's willing to extend an olive branch. 

A 30 sec video clip of a car guard named, Ice who works at Scotville Mall in Pietermaritzburg landed on Cassper's TL. 

And, Cass was so blown away by Ice's talent that he's thinking of an official collab. 

"This beat hit my soul. Send it through. Lemme see what i can do. Maybe me and Ice can make an official song for the streets." 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X