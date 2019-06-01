WATCH | Cassper blown away by car guard rapper

Cassper Nyovest knows how tough it is to get a break into the hip-hop industry and when he sees talent, he's willing to extend an olive branch.

A 30 sec video clip of a car guard named, Ice who works at Scotville Mall in Pietermaritzburg landed on Cassper's TL.

And, Cass was so blown away by Ice's talent that he's thinking of an official collab.

"This beat hit my soul. Send it through. Lemme see what i can do. Maybe me and Ice can make an official song for the streets."