WATCH | Cassper blown away by car guard rapper
Cassper Nyovest knows how tough it is to get a break into the hip-hop industry and when he sees talent, he's willing to extend an olive branch.
A 30 sec video clip of a car guard named, Ice who works at Scotville Mall in Pietermaritzburg landed on Cassper's TL.
And, Cass was so blown away by Ice's talent that he's thinking of an official collab.
"This beat hit my soul. Send it through. Lemme see what i can do. Maybe me and Ice can make an official song for the streets."
His rap name is Ice,he works at Scottville Mall PMB. Please retweet to raise awareness of this talent. (beat by ShyD - who is 16 years old).@casspernyovest @KwestaDaKAR @iamtbotouch @Nasty_CSA @TumiMolekane @scoopmakhathini @Ambitiouz_Ent @Sjava_atm @slikouron #hiphopbeats #Beats pic.twitter.com/I2BDkOG2xx— Libo Mngomezulu (@libomngomezulu) May 26, 2019