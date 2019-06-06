EC who's who at launch of Mayfair Casino in Mthatha

The opening of the casino marked the third phase of the Mayfair development in Mthatha, spearheaded by the Billion Group. The first phase saw the opening of the BT Ngebs Mall, followed by the Mayfair four-star hotel.

The event, held on Thursday night, was brought to life with some wonderful musical performances by local jazz bands and DJs as guests explored the sophisticated centre’s facilities.

VIP guests included the cream of the Mthatha business community, traditional leaders like Western Mpondoland King Ndamase, politicians such as newly appointed Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane as well as Eastern Cape-born fashion mogul Siya Beyile. TV personality and Eastern Cape native Zizo Tshwete was the MC for the evening.

Guests arrived on the red carpet and were invited to explore the main casino floor and the centrally-located Diamond Bar, which offered cocktails and an extensive food menu.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which included a fireworks display, guests were free to hit to try their luck at the tables and slot machines.

The casino has more than 200 of the latest slot machines and live manual and electronic table games including roulette, blackjack and Raise ‘Em Poker.

Mabuyane and Billion Group CEO Sisa Ngebulana shared a light hearted moment as the premier also tried his his luck at the tables.

Tshwete said: “It is always nice to get out of the hustle and bustle and come back to my roots in the Eastern Cape. To see such investment going back into a local community shows that it will keep growing from strength to strength.”